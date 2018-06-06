Contractor Wanted For Attempted Murder Had White House Pass; Arrested At White House

On Tuesday, a contractor who had a White House pass was arrested at the White House as he was wanted for attempted murder, according to NBC News.

The man is identified as Martese Maurice Edwards, 29, of Suitland, Maryland. A federal law enforcement official says Edwards did work for the National Security Council in the Old Executive Office Building next to the White House – @PeteWilliamsNBC reports — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 5, 2018

“Law enforcement officials say a man wanted for attempted murder was arrested outside the White House Tuesday morning, where he was working as a contractor and had a White House pass,” NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1