Contractor Wanted For Attempted Murder Had White House Pass; Arrested At White House

On Tuesday, a contractor who had a White House pass was arrested at the White House as he was wanted for attempted murder, according to NBC News.

“Law enforcement officials say a man wanted for attempted murder was arrested outside the White House Tuesday morning, where he was working as a contractor and had a White House pass,” NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, a contractor who had a White House pass was arrested at the White House as he was wanted for attempted murder, according to NBC News.

