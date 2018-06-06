Obama after Trump election: ‘Find some high ground, and hunker down’

After President Trump won the 2016 election, former President Obama’s advice was to “find some high ground, and hunker down.”

In an article adapted from longtime Obama adviser Ben Rhodes’s new book “The World As It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House,” Rhodes recounts his experience with the former commander in chief in the days following the election, including Obama’s reaction to Trump’s win.

“So, that happened,” Obama said after Trump’s win, according to Rhodes.

Rhodes writes that Obama was “just like the rest of us—trying out different theories for what had happened, trying to figure out what it meant, what it said about us as a country,” that Trump won.

Obama’s advice on “how to deal with Trump” according to Rhodes, was: “Find some high ground, and hunker down.”– READ MORE