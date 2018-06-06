Chris Matthews: There Is So Much Elitism in the Democrat Party, ‘It’s Outrageous’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Chris Matthews said on Tuesday that the level of elitism in the Democratic party is “outrageous.”

“There’s too many elitists. There is so much elitism in the Democrat party, it’s outrageous,” Matthews said.

The “Morning Joe” segment was reflecting on the legacy of former Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, often called Bobby Kennedy, and how today’s Democratic party has moved away from RFK’s “common man” party to a party of elites. Matthews said a true Democrat thinks he’s no better than anybody else and when the party remembers that, they will regain support among working class people. – READ MORE

