State Department Slams China Over Shutting Down Christian Church Service
The State Department rebuked China’s government on Tuesday for shutting down a Christian church service over the weekend.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of Chinese government harassment of Early Rain Covenant Church members,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.
“We call on China to uphold its international commitments to promote respect for religious freedom for all,” she added.
We are deeply concerned by reports of Chinese government harassment of Early Rain Covenant Church members. We call on #China to uphold its international commitments to promote respect for religious freedom for all. pic.twitter.com/9qlKqIOMYa
— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) May 15, 2018
The New York Times reported that Chinese authorities arrested the nondenominational Christian church’s pastor, Wang Yi, on Friday after he planned to hold a May 12 memorial service to honor the 75,000 victims of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. He was released the next day. – READ MORE
