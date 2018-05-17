State Department Slams China Over Shutting Down Christian Church Service

The State Department rebuked China’s government on Tuesday for shutting down a Christian church service over the weekend.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of Chinese government harassment of Early Rain Covenant Church members,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

“We call on China to uphold its international commitments to promote respect for religious freedom for all,” she added.

We are deeply concerned by reports of Chinese government harassment of Early Rain Covenant Church members. We call on #China to uphold its international commitments to promote respect for religious freedom for all. pic.twitter.com/9qlKqIOMYa — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) May 15, 2018

The New York Times reported that Chinese authorities arrested the nondenominational Christian church’s pastor, Wang Yi, on Friday after he planned to hold a May 12 memorial service to honor the 75,000 victims of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. He was released the next day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1