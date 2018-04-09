Outrage after 2 men sentenced to probation for gang-rape of 13-year-old girl

A family in Colorado is outraged after two men, who were accused of gang-raping a 13-year-old girl with their brothers and cousins, were only sentenced to probation.

Tommy Williams, 20, and Clarence Williams, 19, were each sentenced on Tuesday to a minimum of 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, with a maximum of life on probation, KKTV reported.

The men are two of six suspects accused of sexually assaulting the young teen in December 2016 inside of the Stonebrook Terrace apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

The victim’s grandfather was shocked at the sentencing, telling the news station: “There was six of them and they gang-raped my granddaughter.”

The victim told police she knew one of the men, and he invited her into the apartment to play video games. The 13-year-old said she went to the home with some female friends, but they left when she went to the bathroom.

Arrest records, KKTV reported, state that two of the men then pulled the teen from the bathroom and forced her into a bedroom where the other four suspects were waiting.

