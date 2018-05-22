Conservative Leaders Call on Jim Jordan to Run for House Speaker

Washington, Dc — Over 100 Conservative Leaders Are Sending An Open Letter To Rep. Jim Jordan (R-oh), Urging Him To Run For Speaker Of The House.

Conventional wisdom says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is heavily favored to be the establishment Republican choice to lead the chamber if the GOP holds on in November’s midterm elections. But many conservatives want a choice, and 114 leaders signed a letter asking for Jim Jordan to be the alternative.

“The present House Republican leadership has proven that it’s part of ‘the Swamp.’ Consequently, a vote to promote any member of today’s House GOP leadership is a vote for the Swamp,” the letter begins. “It’s time to Clean House.”

“There must be a real race for Speaker of the House,” the letter continues. “Now. No backroom deals. A real race, starting this spring, to make every incumbent and candidate commit on the record, as a campaign issue, whether they’ll vote to save the Swamp or drain it.”

“America needs you to declare yourself as a candidate for Speaker at once,” the conservative leaders say to Jordan. “We write to you on behalf of millions of Americans who want Congress to drain the Swamp.” – READ MORE

