True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt Gets Smacked After Continuing To Spread Debunked ‘Animals’ Lie

Posted on by
Share:

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt got shot down on Sunday during an interview with a Hispanic Republican congressional candidate after she brought up President Donald Trump’s “animal” remark from last week and continued to falsely suggest that he was referring to all illegal immigrants.

“The president earlier this week referred to some immigrants and drug dealers as well as ‘animals,’ not as people,” Hunt said to Lea Marquez Peterson, the GOP Candidate for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: MSNBC's Kasie Hunt Gets Smacked After Continuing To Spread Debunked 'Animals' Lie
WATCH: MSNBC's Kasie Hunt Gets Smacked After Continuing To Spread Debunked 'Animals' Lie

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt got shot down on Sunday during an interview with a Hispanic Republican congressional candidate after she brought up President Donald Trump's "animal" remark from last week and continued to falsely suggest that he was referring to all illegal immigrants.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: