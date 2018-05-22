WATCH: MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt Gets Smacked After Continuing To Spread Debunked ‘Animals’ Lie

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt got shot down on Sunday during an interview with a Hispanic Republican congressional candidate after she brought up President Donald Trump’s “animal” remark from last week and continued to falsely suggest that he was referring to all illegal immigrants.

Kasie Hunt attempts to run with the leftists narrative by asking @LeaPeterson whether or not Trump’s “animals” comment referring to MS-13 gang members was racist. Peterson’s answer was not what Hunt was seeking. pic.twitter.com/Njpm2l3UIM — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 21, 2018

“The president earlier this week referred to some immigrants and drug dealers as well as ‘animals,’ not as people,” Hunt said to Lea Marquez Peterson, the GOP Candidate for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. – READ MORE

