Biden tells voters ‘don’t vote for me’ if they’re concerned about his age

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to dismiss voters concerned about his age, telling them not to vote for him in the 2020 Democratic primary race.

“I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me,” Biden said while speaking to reporters in Keene, N.H. When a reporter told Biden that voters he talked to were wondering if the former senator from Delaware had lost a step, Biden answered: “What do you think?”

The Democratic frontrunner has committed a number of verbal slip-ups that put him under scrutiny. During the same visit, Biden appeared to believe he was in neighboring Vermont.

“I’ve been here a number of times … I love this place,” Biden said when asked for his impression of the town. “Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?”

RECALLING MLK AND RFK DEATHS, BIDEN ASKS CAMPAIGN CROWD, WHAT IF OBAMA ‘HAD BEEN ASSASSINATED’ IN 2008?

A day earlier, Biden was discussing the assassinations of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y. when he asked his audience to “imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee.” – READ MORE