Katy Tur: I Don’t Think Mueller Will Find Proof Of Collusion (VIDEO)

NBC News reporter Katy Tur said during a panel on the Australian talk show “Q&A” this week that she doesn’t think Special Counsel Robert Mueller will find any smoking gun that proves the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government. Tur added she wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller does find something.

The moderator Tony Jones asked Tur about Mueller’s investigation, and how a lot of people in America are hoping it will lead to an indictment. – READ MORE

"I'm not so sure he's going to find this smoking gun of coordination or collusion," Tur said.

