CONOR MCGREGOR COLD COCKS OLD MAN ON BAR STOOL OVER WHISKEY SHOTS; OLD MAN UNFAZED (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor uncorked a shot to the head of an elderly man in an Irish bar in a dispute over whiskey — Conor’s whiskey — and TMZ Sports got this video showing the violence.

The absurd attack went down at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. Conor walked in and lined up cups for bar patrons … looking to buy a round of his Proper Twelve for everyone. The problems started when the guy opted out. Conor placed a cup in front of him not once, but twice … and he still refused.

Unclear if words were exchanged between them, but after Conor downed a shot with the other drinkers, he unexpectedly threw his notorious left fist right in the face of the old man who rejected the booze.

Two people immediately grabbed McGregor and pulled him out of the bar. The violence was reported to cops, who announced back in April they’d opened an investigation. It’s unclear if that’s still active, but there are no reports Conor was ever charged — even though cops have reportedly seen this video.

Perhaps most odd of all … the poor, old pub patron who got socked didn't even get knocked off his stool. People are just tougher in Ireland, apparently.