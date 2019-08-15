Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders after hourslong standoff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A gunman surrendered early Thursday morning following a standoff with Philadelphia police that lasted more than seven hours leaving six officers shot and three others injured.

It started sometime around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when police attempted to serve a narcotics warrant at a home along the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.

Police officers entered the house, and once in the kitchen area, located towards the rear of the residence, gunshots rang out, authorities said.

“The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire – many of whom had to escape through windows and doors to get away from a barrage of bullets,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. – READ MORE