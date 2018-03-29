True Pundit

Congressman: FBI Report Says Andrew McCabe ‘Lied Four Times’ About Media Leaks (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) joined Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday night to reveal new information about the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and to explain why it’s more evidence of the need for a second special counsel.

McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this month — just hours before his planned retirement — after the Justice Department’s inspector general determined McCabe was not truthful during his review of the Clinton email investigation and the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended his firing.

The inspector general’s report has not been made public, but Jordan and Meadows’ offices have a copy of it. – READ MORE

