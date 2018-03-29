Reuters & Mainstream Media — Including FOX — Promote and Link to Disgraced FBI McCabe’s ‘Defense Fund’

Andrew McCabe. He’s the millionaire with the tin cup. Looking for more of your hard-earned dollars to help get him out of trouble while you paid his salary for over two decades.

The guy with the $800K house.

And the Porsche.

He needs your spare change.

This from crooked Reuters (we didn’t provide the link to McCabe’s Go Fund Me page, like Reuters and many others):

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by the Trump administration but says he was terminated because he is a crucial witness in the Russia investigation, is raising funds to help cover costs defending against other ongoing government probes, according to a copy of a draft website seen by Reuters.

The GoFundMe Web page unveiled on Thursday, which seeks to raise $150,000 from members of the public, represents an escalation of the battle between McCabe and the administration over his firing amid heavy criticism by President Donald Trump.

It also raises the prospect that McCabe could legally challenge his termination in the future.

“Andrew McCabe’s FBI career was long, distinguished, and unblemished,” says the Web page.

Save your money or contribute to True Pundit below. We haven’t broken any laws while working on taxpayer funds.

