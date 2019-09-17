Times Reporter: Alleged Kavanaugh Victim Doesn’t Remember Incident Because ‘She Was Drunk’ (VIDEO)

New York Times reporter Robin Pogrebin, the co-author of a new book about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said the alleged victim of a claim of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh doesn’t remember the incident because “she was drunk.”

Pogrebin described the incident as “a drunken party and it’s conceivable that people don’t always remember what happens in a situation like that,” during an appearance on CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been talking about this other revelation. Not Debbie Ramirez, not Christine Blasey Ford, but a third woman who eyewitnesses or an eyewitness says the same thing that happened to Debbie Ramirez, which is Brett Kavanaugh exposing himself and forcing his body onto a woman, happened at yet another party,” host Alisyn Camerota said. “One more time: Did you speak to that woman?”

“I tried to reach her, and she had no interest in addressing these allegations,” Pogrebin said. – READ MORE