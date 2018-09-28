CONGRESSIONAL OFFICE, WAPO DID NOT RESPOND TO BLASEY FORD UNTIL KAVANAUGH WAS NOMINATED

Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford revealed that neither Congresswoman Eshoo nor the Washington Post reached out to her after she reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh until after he was nominated for the Supreme Court during her testimony on Thursday morning.

Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor asking her questions on behalf of the Republicans, responded, “You testified that Congresswoman Eshoo’s office contacted you on July 9. Is that right?”

“They contacted me the date that the nominee was announced,” Ford said.

She also confirmed that on the day after Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Trump she texted the Washington Post for the third time about the allegations. The Washington Post published its first report quoting Ford on September 16.

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford's testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an "attractive, good witness," however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh's odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford's case. He stands at 74% as of this writing.