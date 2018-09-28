NYT’s Kantor: No ‘Presumption of Innocence for the Man’ in Hearing

Appearing on Thursday’s CBS This Morning ahead of the Senate hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor claimed that Ford’s unsubstantiated claims were “growing stronger” and touted how there was no longer a “presumption of innocence for the man” in such cases.

(…)

Kantor continued, and cheered the fact that Ford has “been greeted with enormous sympathy. The activism and show of support you’re gonna see from many women and men are see in the country today – ” King interjected: “He’s got support though, too, Jodi. Judge Kavanaugh.” Kantor brushed that aside: “He does, but I think the sort of presumption of innocence for the man who’s being accused, the idea that, you know, a meddlesome woman is interfering with his life and trying to bring him down has greatly change from the Anita Hill era.”

So after Clarence Thomas was presumed guilty by the liberal media, now Kavanaugh will receive no “presumption of innocence” by the same press.

Earlier in the week, Kantor appeared on the CBS morning show to predict that Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee would “look like clueless and insensitive men, grilling a woman” during Thursday’s hearing, no matter what happened.– READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE