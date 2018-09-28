NY Times Gleeful Over Kavanaugh’s Fallen Reputation, Hails ‘Fiery’ Sen. Hirono

New York Times congressional reporter Carl Hulse, always eager for signs of Republican trouble, gleefully piled on to the Kavanaugh scrum with “Resume Glittered, but the Reality Was Something Else Again” in Wednesday’s edition:

At the moment of his nomination, Judge Kavanaugh did truly seem like a test-tube version of a Republican Supreme Court nominee. The right schools. The right friends. The right clerkships. The right mentors. The right White House experience. The right appeals court slot. Republican senators said he might be the most qualified nominee ever. It was all set.

Right up until it wasn’t. Now, with his confirmation in such jeopardy that he felt compelled to defend himself in a Fox News television interview on Monday, some of the glittery inside-the-Beltway aspects of his résumé that made him so appealing to his enthusiastic supporters are putting his ascension to the country’s top court in doubt.

Start with Judge Kavanaugh’s schooling, a period that has given rise to the most serious threat to his confirmation: accusations of sexual misconduct. He is the product of the elite Georgetown Preparatory School just outside Washington, as well as Yale University and Yale Law School, proven incubators of Supreme Court justices. Degrees from those institutions are treated as strong evidence of academic rigor and excellence.

But accusations from two women who say they were subjected to sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh during his years at the schools have exposed a dark side of such privileged education. While Judge Kavanaugh has unequivocally denied doing what his accusers suggest or even attending the gatherings where the events are alleged to have occurred, the lurid descriptions have at minimum opened a window on an alcohol-soaked culture for some students that would seem to conflict with the sterling image to be cultivated by a future member of the Supreme Court.

Not to be outdone, Sydney Ember filed a fan letter in the guise of an interview with “fiery” Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, infamous for saying Kavanaugh’s conservative approach to the Constitution made his rape denial less believable: “‘I Believe Her’: Mazie Hirono Takes an Aggressive Stance in Kavanaugh Hearings.”- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE