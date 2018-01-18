True Pundit

Congress Views Secret “FISA Abuse” Report Fingering Obama & Cronies But Americans Kept in the Dark

Posted on
We are getting word via journalist Byron York that Congressional investigators have compiled a classified FISA Abuse report, likely linking Barack Obama and his cronies to illegal wiretapping of … who knows how many people.

You can bet President Donald Trump is on that list of spied-on Americans.

But you’re not allowed to see it.

It’s all a big secret.

You’re too unimportant to be “read in” as they say in D.C. circles.

You just pay the bills and keep your mouth shut.

