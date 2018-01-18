Congress Views Secret “FISA Abuse” Report Fingering Obama & Cronies But Americans Kept in the Dark

We are getting word via journalist Byron York that Congressional investigators have compiled a classified FISA Abuse report, likely linking Barack Obama and his cronies to illegal wiretapping of … who knows how many people.

You can bet President Donald Trump is on that list of spied-on Americans.

But you’re not allowed to see it.

It’s all a big secret.

You’re too unimportant to be “read in” as they say in D.C. circles.

You just pay the bills and keep your mouth shut.

Major development in House Intel Committee *after* vote to release Glenn Simpson transcript. Rep Peter King offered motion to allow all House members to review a brief report summarizing committee investigation into what is called 'FISA abuse.' 1/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 18, 2018

Motion was approved on party-line vote. Info in report is classified, so report will be available for House members to read in secure room. 2/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 18, 2018

Report contains answer to question of whether FBI/DOJ used Trump dossier to secure FISA warrant to spy on Americans, plus other issues. Now, whole House can know. Public still in dark. 3/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 18, 2018

