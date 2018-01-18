ICE strikes deal with Florida sheriffs to hold illegal immigrants

More than a dozen Florida sheriffs announced a deal Wednesday that will allow them to hold illegal immigrants wanted by the federal government for deportation, in a key test case for cities and countries eager to cooperate but worried about legal problems associated with helping the Trump administration.

The deal struck between 17 Florida sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would allow local authorities to hold illegal immigrants even beyond the time they normally would have to be released based on state or local cases.

The agreement is meant to answer a series of court rulings that had said holding migrants beyond their regular release time violated the Fourth Amendment.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who spearheaded the new agreement, said the courts objected to sheriffs making their own decisions based on a civil detainer request. Under the new arrangement, the migrants will be booked in under federal auspices.

“We are not making that decision. ICE is making the decision within its authority. We are acting under color of federal law. We are holding these people after ICE has made the decision because they have probable cause, they have a warrant and they are booking them into our jail,” Sheriff Gualtieri said. – READ MORE

A new report about crimes committed by illegals finds that younger undocumented immigrants who were eligible for former President Obama’s DACA amnesty program commit far more crimes than other immigrants or U.S. citizens.

In unearthing rare data that details the crimes and sentences of illegals in Arizona, the Crime Prevention Research Center reported that immigrants age 15-35, the general population of the 700,000 in Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, “commit crime at twice the rate of young U.S. citizens.”

The impact of illegal aliens on crime rates https://t.co/yivtkhQuax — CrimeResearch (@CrimeResearch1) January 12, 2018

John R. Lott Jr., president of the center, said that if the Arizona data were averaged out nationally, the crime numbers would be stunning.

“If undocumented immigrants committed crime nationally as they do in Arizona, in 2016 they would have been responsible for over 1,000 more murders, 5,200 rapes, 8,900 robberies, 25,300 aggravated assaults, and 26,900 burglaries,” he wrote in the report. – READ MORE

For ever DACA recipient who has joined the U.S. military since 2012, two have committed offenses serious enough to lose their status, a Daily Caller review finds.

The U.S. military confirmed in early September that less than 900 recipients of the Obama-era program which offers protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children are currently within its ranks. Conversely the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service revealed in late August that a total of 2,139 recipients of the program have lost their special status for violations.

“The deferred action terminations were due to one or more of the following: a felony criminal conviction; a significant misdemeanor conviction; multiple misdemeanor convictions; gang affiliation; or arrest of any crime in which there is deemed to be a public safety concern. Most DACA terminations were based on the following infractions (not ranked): alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” the UCIS noted at the time. – READ MORE