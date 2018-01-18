Trump Ices Obama: Hasn’t Spoken to Him Since Inauguration; Won’t Take Calls?

A year since they last met, President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama haven’t spoken, the first time in decades two successive presidents have avoided communicating in the 12 months after handing off power.

Ties between presidents — if not always friendly — are usually at least existent. That Trump and Obama have avoided each other speaks to the unprecedented nature of the current White House, and the lingering animosity between two men who openly sparred during 2016’s presidential campaign.

Trump hasn't shied away from blasting decisions Obama made during his tenure, and has steadily chipped away at key pieces of Obama's legacy like the Paris climate accord and the Affordable Care Act. He's also launched personal attacks, falsely claiming that Obama ordered the phones tapped at Trump Tower or that Obama failed to call family members of slain US servicemen. The last time they spoke, Trump and Obama were standing on the East Front of the US Capitol as an idling military helicopter stood nearby. Moments after Trump was inaugurated, Obama appeared loose and smiling, his post-presidency life about to begin.

During an interview on Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is rumored to be considering a 2020 presidential run of his own, said that he would be Oprah Winfrey’s vice presidential running-mate if she asked.

“I would have a hard time saying no to her,” Booker said about the idea of being Oprah’s vice president.

“So I will play along and say this. If we get to a point one day as unlikely as frankly it is because she has indicated I don’t think she’s necessarily interested in the job, should she be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States and she calls me up to be her VP. Let’s make some news. I would have a hard time saying no to her,” Booker responded. – READ MORE

Last week, music mogul Russell Simmons was accused of rape by three women in a New York Times profile of the executive’s history of alleged sexual harassment and abuse.

Simmons is a prolific Democratic donor with thousands of dollars contributed to candidates and PACs over the years. But a few contributions stick out because they went to candidates who are still in office and may run for president in 2020: Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Simmons gave $2,000 to Gillibrand in 2011.

But Booker apparently has not made any decisions with Simmons’ contributions. He received $1,000 from Simmons in 2014. – READ MORE

