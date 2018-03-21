Congress is closing in on a massive $1.3 trillion plan to avoid a government shutdown— here’s what’s in it

$1.3 billion in new funding for border security, with serious limitations: According to the source, the funding couldn’t be used for a concrete wall along the US-Mexico border — only fencing similar to what exists currently. Additionally, the funding couldn’t be used to hire US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents that are not stationed on the border.

Increased funding to protect election systems: The bill will include $380 million in grants to states to safeguard voting systems and an additional $307 million to the FBI above the administration’s request to fight Russian cyberattacks.

$2.8 billion to combat the opioid crisis: The bill will include $500 million for the National Institute of Health to research opioid addiction and $1.4 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

$10 billion in new funding for infrastructure: Some key areas of new funding include $600 million for night high-speed internet development, a $2.6 billion increase for the Federal Highway Administration, and $1.2 billion more for the Federal Railroad Administration.

Increased funding for the 2020 Census: The bill will include a $1.34 billion increase in funding to prepare for the next decennial Census, twice what the Trump administration requested in their budget. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1