‘Morning Joe’ Questions Trump’s ‘State of Mind’ After Misspelled Tweet: ‘A Little Bit Unhinged’ (VIDEO)
If you tweet with poor spelling and grammar from time to time — you might be crazy. That was certainly the implication on the set of “Morning Joe” Wednesday morning.
After President Trump released a typo-laden tweet this morning, show co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested it raised new questions about his mental fitness for office.
“He’s renewing his attacks on Bob Mueller this morning in writing, in a series of misspelled tweets which should tell you something about [his] state of mind,” said Brzezinski. – READ MORE