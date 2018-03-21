Watch MSNBC Host Claim Obama Administration Was ‘Virtually Scandal-Free’ With a Straight Face (VIDEO)

During Tuesday’s episode of “Morning Joe,” co-host Mike Barnicle boldly claimed that former President Barack Obama’s administration was “virtually scandal-free.”

Barnicle was discussing President Donald Trump’s tenure with former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs and wanted to know how he feels about it.

“You stood there nearly every day in your tenure as press secretary,” Barnicle said. “And I’m wondering about the presidency that you were a part of and what you think about the damage that’s being done to the institution of the presidency today given that you worked for a presidency that was virtually scandal-free and exemplary person as president, and now we have nearly the opposite.” – READ MORE

