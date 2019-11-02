CONFUSION: Biden promises to rejoin peace treaty — that ended Vietnam war! (VIDEO)

WATCH: Joe Biden says, “I’m going to make sure that we rejoin the Paris Peace Accord on day one.” The Paris Peace Accords = a treaty to end the Vietnam War that was signed in 1973, Biden’s first year in the Senate. He’s not playing with a full deck, folks… pic.twitter.com/rkcKHNDY2l — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2019

Former vice president Joe Biden plans to revisit the “Paris Peace Accords” if elected president.

That agreement ended the Vietnam War in 1973.

“WATCH: Joe Biden says, ‘I’m going to make sure that we rejoin the Paris Peace Accord on day one,’” the Trump War Room posted with a video to Twitter. “The Paris Peace Accords = a treaty to end the Vietnam War that was signed in 1973, Biden’s first year in the Senate.

“He’s not playing with a full deck, folks …”

The video shows Biden at a campaign stop on Thursday, where he elaborated on his plan. – READ MORE