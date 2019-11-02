Pelosi: Trump Undermined National Security ‘to the Benefit of the Russians’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes President Donald Trump undermined national security “to the benefit of the Russians,” with his now-infamous call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” on Thursday night, Pelosi spoke about the House vote to make the impeachment inquiry official, saying, “It is a sad thing for our country,” adding, “the Constitution is really what impeachment is about.”

Pelosi explained her shift toward supporting impeachment, saying, “This was something that you could not ignore. In one conversation, he undermined our national security by withholding military assistance to a country that had been voted on by the Congress of the United States to the benefit of the Russians.”

Pelosi went on to say she believed Trump violated his oath of office, “At the same time, he jeopardized the integrity of our elections — the heart of our democracy. And in doing so, in my view, he possibly violated his oath of office.” – READ MORE