Confirmed: Another US Worker Hit by Mysterious Health Incident in Cuba

Medical tests have confirmed that one additional U.S. Embassy worker has been affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba, bringing the total number to 25.

The new “medically confirmed” worker is one of two who recently were evacuated from Cuba after reporting symptoms and brought to the University of Pennsylvania for testing.

An unclassified notice sent to Congress on Thursday said that prior to this development, the most recent medically confirmed case from Cuba was in August 2017.

The notice was described to The Associated Press by a congressional aide who insisted on anonymity because the notice hasn’t been made public. The State Department declined to immediately comment.

The 25 U.S. workers affected in Cuba are in addition to one American government worker at a U.S. consulate in China who also confirmed to have been affected, raising concerns that the incidents occurring in Cuba have spread. – READ MORE

