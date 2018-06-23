Protesters Surround DHS Secretary Nielson’s Home, Scream ‘Free the Kids’ (VIDEO)

The Cabinet secretary charged with protecting Americans’ safety was under attack again Friday as protesters marched outside her home to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The protest outside the Alexandria, Virginia, townhouse of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen began shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, Breitbart reported.

The protest lasted for about an hour, according to WTTG-TV in Washington. Secret Service officials were on hand during the protest. There were no reports of violence or arrests.

Nielsen apparently was home when the protest began but left while it was taking place, The Washington Post reported.

About two dozen marchers carried signs that read “Child snatcher” and “2,300 children ripped from their families, no plan to reunite them,” as they chanted, “No justice, no sleep!” and “Free the kids!” Newsweek reported.

No human being is illegal. Secretary Nielsen doesn't understand that. She must resign right to. Freedom for families #moralemergency #FreeOurFuture pic.twitter.com/jkYpqi2XQI — JewishAction (@jewishaction) June 22, 2018

Protestors are outside of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse, playing audio of the detained children. She appears to be still be home. pic.twitter.com/akIcxOcM3q — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2018

Nielsen has emerged as a major target for critics of the Trump administration's immigration policies and the longstanding policy of family separation that Trump ended Wednesday with an executive order.

