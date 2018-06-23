MORE winning? OPEC countries ‘giving in to President Trump’s demands’

Last week, President Trump criticized OPEC, accusing them of manipulating prices:

Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

BREAKING: OPEC countries give in to President Trump's demands, agree to increase oil production by almost 1 million barrels a day – AP — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) June 22, 2018

BREAKING: OPEC countries agree to oil output level that effectively increases production by almost 1 million barrels a day. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2018

Hope OPEC will increase output substantially. Need to keep prices down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Today it's being reported that OPEC has decided to increase production-

