Biden accused by second woman of improper physical contact

A second woman has come forward to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriate touching, further complicating the prospective presidential candidate’s political future and intensifying what has become a social media reckoning on his previous public behavior with women.

Amy Lappos, 43, first told the Hartford Courant in an interview published Monday that Biden grabbed her during a $1,000-per-plate October 2009 fundraiser for Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes. Lappos, who initially posted about the episode on Facebook on Sunday, was working as an aide for Himes at the time.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Lappos told the paper. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

Amy Lappos tells Fox News this photo shows her with Joe Biden at the fundraiser in 2009. (Amy Lappos)

A Biden spokesman referred Fox News’ requests for comment on the new allegation to Biden’s earlier statements, in which Biden and his team strongly denied accusations the former vice president acted inappropriately around women. Still, they vowed to listen to any allegations or concerns.

Lappos, who provided Fox News with photos she said shows herself and Biden at the event, charged that the episode occurred inside the Greenwich home of an affordable housing developer, and that Himes was not present at the time. – READ MORE

