Condoleezza Rice Supports Backing Out of Iran Deal, ‘We’ll Be Just Fine’ (VIDEO)

.@CondoleezzaRice on the Iran deal: “I would not have signed this deal. I don’t think it was a very good deal. I think we were in a hurry to get a deal and we left a lot on the table.” pic.twitter.com/4cJIICp4Ld — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2018

President Donald Trump has less than two weeks to decide whether he will re-certify the Iran nuclear agreement, and while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a multi-media presentation Monday to lend credence to why Trump should get the U.S. out of the deal, some of the president’s top advisers believe the deal should be preserved.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice says talk of potentially serious consequences if the U.S. walks away from the deal are overblown.

“It’s not going to be a disaster everybody’s talking about,” Rice said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“The allies love this deal, and I certainly hope that in their meeting with President Trump that [French President Emmanuel] Macron and [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel talk about ways to improve the deal if we’re going to stay in it,” she added. – READ MORE

