True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

James Woods WALLOPS both CNN and Stormy Daniels in 1 SAVAGE tweet

Posted on by
Share:

From CNN: In what appeared to be an effort to keep her case at the center of the news after a delay in a related case in California, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed a new lawsuit on Daniels’ behalf on Monday. The suit alleges that Trump attempted to tarnish her reputation and credibility by dismissing her account — and subsequent description — of a man who threatened her in 2011, at a time when she was ready to go public about her alleged affair with Trump.

James Woods perhaps tweeted it best … – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

OUCH, that'll leave a mark! James Woods WALLOPS both CNN and Stormy Daniels in 1 SAVAGE tweet
OUCH, that'll leave a mark! James Woods WALLOPS both CNN and Stormy Daniels in 1 SAVAGE tweet

CNN needs to lay off the apples and bananas.

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: