James Woods WALLOPS both CNN and Stormy Daniels in 1 SAVAGE tweet

From CNN: In what appeared to be an effort to keep her case at the center of the news after a delay in a related case in California, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed a new lawsuit on Daniels’ behalf on Monday. The suit alleges that Trump attempted to tarnish her reputation and credibility by dismissing her account — and subsequent description — of a man who threatened her in 2011, at a time when she was ready to go public about her alleged affair with Trump.

Thank you, @CNN! I was trying to find this on the news and all those other stupid media outlets were going on about some silly nuclear weapon thingy in Iran or someplace. Thanks for some real news!!! #CuttingEdgeCNN https://t.co/RxeXItJkkI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2018

James Woods perhaps tweeted it best … – READ MORE

