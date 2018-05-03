True Pundit

Condoleezza on Kanye Critics: It’s the ‘Height of Prejudice’ to Assume Political Beliefs Based on Race (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice defended rapper Kanye West as he faced celebrity criticism for supporting President Donald Trump.

“I think we need to recognize that in some ways, the height of prejudice is to look at somebody and think you know what they think because of the color of their skin,” she said.

Rice indicated that she’s told people to back off suggesting that she should hold different views because of her skin color. – READ MORE

Condoleezza on Kanye Critics: It's the 'Height of Prejudice' to Assume Political Beliefs Based on Race

"I’ve been black all my life. You don’t have to tell me how to be black," Rice said.

