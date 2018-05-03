True Pundit

WWE wrestler wins GOP primary in Tennessee mayor’s race

A World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) world champion on Tuesday won the Republican primary for mayor of Knox County, Tenn., by 17 votes.

Glenn Jacobs, known as “Kane” in the pro-wrestling community, appears to have secured the nomination by a slim margin with 100 percent of precincts reporting, WATE in Knoxville reported.

“Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!!” Jacobs wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election!”

Jacobs ran on a platform similar to President Reagan’s, according to his website. He focused on low taxes, education and new job growth. – READ MORE

