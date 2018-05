Bongino Blasts Mueller Probe: ‘You Investigate a Crime,’ Not a Person (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump is being carried out incorrectly.

Bongino said that leaked questions from Mueller’s probe show that the former FBI director is investigating Trump as an individual and not claims of collusion with Russia as otherwise described.

“Do you see the danger in this?” Bongino asked Sean Hannity. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1