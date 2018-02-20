‘Concerned’ Mom & Creator of National School Walkout Protest for Gun Control Was Top CNN News Producer for Almost 20 Years

Clare Schexnyder wants students and teachers across the country to leave their classrooms together, to protest every child and educator who has been killed in a school shooting and promote gun control.

And the Georgia mother is getting much press about her National School Walkout as well as swelling support from all corners of the country. She is getting help from the organizers of the Women’s March too.

Certainly a red flag.

But curiously when reporters and Schexnyder discuss the activist’s plans and background they seem to always omit the fact she worked nearly two decades at CNN as a senior producer, coordinating the same exact type of campaigns for the media as she now proposes under the banner of concerned, anti-gun mom propelled into action by the deadly Florida school shooting last week.

Wait. Anti-gun rally. And CNN, the gun control cable news network.

And CNN and their mainstream media cohorts — in both print, on the web and television — have been giving Schexnyder’s national walkout and other gun-control protests fantastic press.

Perhaps Schexnyder has the best of intentions, as she is raising awareness about school shootings and garnering thousands of students who plan to walk out of their schools in March. One could debate the manner of protests but what is disturbing is the woman’s career at CNN, a network infamous for its fake news. For decades.

And Schexnyder was part of that soiled environment for 17 years, working in numerous roles, including:

Senior Producer for Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Medical Unit 2001 – 2004

Senior Producer, “Inside Politics”, Political Unit 1996 – 2001

Executive Producer, “Daybreak” 1997

Producer, “TalkBack Live”, 1994 – 1996

News Producer, 1991 – 1994

News, Associate Producer 1989 – 1991

Production Assistant, Political Unit 1988 From Decaturish.com: Clare Schexnyder, a Decatur mom, heard about the massacre on the radio. Then she saw the videos the students recorded inside their classrooms during the carnage. “Then I heard the same continued bullshit from our political representatives of thought and prayers and mental health and I thought, ‘This is never going to stop.’” She started a secret Facebook group with 400 members to discuss ways to respond to the latest shooting. She went to bed and the next morning it had 2,500 members from all over the country. That group eventually morphed into the 15,000-member strong National Stop School Shootings NOW Facebook group. It has members from around the country and they are planning a nation-wide school walk out on Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. People are also encouraged to walk out of work and their homes during this time as a show of support. The event is being held in coordination with organizers from the Women’s March, Schexnyder said.

The organizers of the national walkout want “students, teachers, administrators and parents walk out of local colleges, universities, high schools, middle schools, elementary schools and pre-schools” to storm out of their classrooms, along with their parents.

But shouldn’t Schexnyder inform those students, teachers, and parents who are following her lead that she worked for the anti-Trump news network before whipping everyone up into a national frenzy first? And then folks can decide if this walkout is grass roots, or an extension of the liberal news media.

It’s called full disclosure. Liberals always struggle with that.

