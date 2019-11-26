Schiff’s congressional challenger: He’s wasting taxpayer money on impeachment, ignoring homeless crisis

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is wasting federal funds trying to impeach President Trump, while his state continues to suffer from an unprecedented homelessness crisis, said his congressional challenger Jennifer Barbosa, on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Barbosa, an independent, claimed Schiff has not passed any legislation since 2012 and said his only contribution to fighting homelessness has been to sign on with his fellow Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., rather than offer an original idea.

“Adam Schiff has been my congressman since 2012. He became my congressman through the redistricting process,” she said. “Since he became my congressman he has not presented any legislation that’s become law. In terms of homelessness, what he’s done is he’s basically rubber-stamped Maxine Waters’ bill to deal with homelessness, and her bill essentially replicated the same failed policies that [L.A.] Mayor Garcetti has implemented in our city over the past few years.

“We know they’re not working,” Barbosa continued. “So, what we need to do in terms of homelessness… we need to stop allocating federal funds for affordable housing which costs $500,000-700,000 per unit and really focus on mental health services for the people who are living on the street.” – read more