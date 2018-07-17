President Trump Just Dismantled Brennan

President Trump slammed former CIA Director John Brennan in an interview with Fox News airing Tuesday, after the ex-intelligence chief described Trump’s news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “treasonous.”

“I think Brennan is a very bad guy and if you look at it a lot of things happened under his watch,” Trump told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “I think he’s a very bad person.”

The full interview is set to air on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET.

The interview was recorded in Helsinki on Monday following the Trump-Putin news conference, at which Trump appeared to dismiss the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Trump backtracked on Tuesday, claiming he meant to say he didn’t see why Russia “wouldn’t” be responsible for the meddling.

On Monday, Brennan tweeted that Trump’s performance at the news conference “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.'”

In his interview, Trump compared Brennan to FBI official Peter Strzok, former FBI attorney Lisa Page, former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

