Comey says McCabe lied, confirms he kick-started probe that led to his firing

James Comey on Wednesday confirmed he was the one who kick-started the inspector general probe that led to his former deputy Andrew McCabe’s ouster, while seeming to back its findings that McCabe lied about a media leak.

The comments could add to a sense of tension between the two men, as McCabe’s lawyers take swipes at Comey on the sidelines.

The fired FBI director addressed his former colleague’s controversies during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” after being pressed by host Megan McCain on how the public was supposed to have “confidence” in the bureau after revelations that ex-deputy director McCabe lied about the leak.

“It’s not okay. The McCabe case illustrates what an organization committed to the truth looks like,” Comey said. “I ordered that investigation.”

Comey seemed to defend McCabe’s character even while backing the DOJ inspector general probe’s findings.

“Good people lie. I think I’m a good person, where I have lied,” Comey said. “I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person but the inspector general found he lied.” – READ MORE

