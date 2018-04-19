View our Privacy Policy

The Ratings From Last Week Are In, And CNN Is Getting Crushed By Its Competition

Last week’s ratings are in, and CNN is getting beaten badly by its competitor networks.

According to AdWeek, “Fox News now marks 14 consecutive weeks as the number one cable TV network in both prime time and total day, among total viewers.”

CNN placed third in basic cable ratings, while competitor MSNBC was in second.- READ MORE

