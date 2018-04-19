Business Technology
Bloomberg: Facebook Shares Fall Following First Stock Downgrade Since January
Facebook’s Shares Fell On Wednesday After The Company’s Stock Received Its First Downgrade Since January, According To A Report.
“Research firm OTR Global cut its rating to mixed versus positive amid concern that year-over-year growth in advertisement spending moderated in the first quarter of 2018,” reported Bloomberg. “The last downgrade of the stock prior to OTR was made by Stifel Nicolaus & Co’s Scott Devitt in January, before the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.” – READ MORE
Breitbart