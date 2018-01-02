Comey provokes social media stir after hoping for ‘more ethical leadership’ in 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey caused a stir on social media by calling for “more ethical leadership” in 2018, even as his time at the helm of the bureau has come under intense scrutiny over the last year.

“Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values,” Comey wrote in an apparent swipe at President Trump, who fired him last year. “Happy New Year, everybody.”

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017

Comey’s tweet had more than 30,000 retweets on Monday morning – and thousands of responses accusing him of lacking self-awareness amid the firestorm surrounding the bureau he once led.

“Here is hoping 2018 the U.S. will have a clean, politically, FBI…that will actually do their jobs,” one user, David Weissman, remarked. – READ MORE

