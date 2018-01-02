True Pundit

Trump campaign aide: Nancy Pelosi won’t ever be House speaker again

Posted on
A campaign aide to President Trump predicted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi would never be speaker of the House again, even if Democrats win back the lower chamber in 2018.

“I don’t think Nancy Pelosi will ever be speaker of the House again, whether they win or whether they don’t,” New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, who chaired Trump’s campaign in the state, told Fox News on Sunday.

“We saw the writing on the wall with some of her members over the last year saying that she may not be the best thing for their party’s branding, and I think we’re gonna see that play out in 2018, regardless,” he continued. – READ MORE

