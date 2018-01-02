Alert: New Airport Screenings Coming in 2018, Will Destroy Last Shred of Privacy

Americans’ privacy rights are at risk with a new airport security system: Facial recognition.

It’s something out of George Orwell’s “1984.” According to The Verge, the new screening is called Biometric Exit.

The new security system takes a scan of every visa holder’s face in order to match it to an already existing passport. The system remembers the facial geometry to check for anyone who is trying to illegally enter or leave the United States.

While this might sound like a good idea in theory, there are terrifying implications and there’s no proof that it actually works.

In a commentary piece for The Daily Signal, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee explained the screenings will be mandatory for all international flyers — including Americans — and wrote that stunning statistics show these screenings are not nearly as effective as they could be. – READ MORE

