Dem lawmaker: People will ‘rot in hell’ for attacking Mueller and Comey (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said that people “will rot in hell” for attacking special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey.

Himes gave an impassioned defense of both Mueller and Comey on CNN’s “At This Hour” Friday after President Trump attacked both men.

“This is all part and parcel of the attempt that the White House is making to besmirch Robert Mueller, a decorated war hero,” Himes said of Trump’s disparaging comments.

“So yes, let’s have that conversation about whether Jim Comey [erred] over the Hillary Clinton thing, but people will rot in hell for for besmirching the reputation, the integrity and the professional history of these two men,” he said. – READ MORE

