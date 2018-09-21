WATCH: Dem calls for House uprising if Kavanaugh confirmed without hearing from Ford

A House Democrat called on his colleagues Wednesday to “rise up” if Republican senators push forward with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation without hearing from his sexual assault accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

“For the men and women of the House of Representatives, we must rise up in disgust and anger and make certain that our voice is clear,” Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., said during an interview with CNN. “Get the facts out. Give this woman the benefit of the doubt. Don’t treat her as so many women have been treated time after time in courtroom after courtroom.”

Only the Senate has advise and consent responsibilities under the Constitution, rendering the House powerless to express any concerns over nominees named by the president for certain administration positions.

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

“The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is "currently unable to go home." In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.