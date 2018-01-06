It’s so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

If temperatures drop below that, iguanas freeze up. “It’s too cold for them to move,” Sommers said. – READ MORE
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees. Temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.