Andrew Cuomo Says Supreme Court Can’t Be ‘Trusted’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), in an appearance on CNN on Tuesday, said that Americans can no longer “trust” the institution of the Supreme Court because of the justices’ decision on President Trump’s travel ban.

“It’s a bad decision on the law,” he claimed. “It’s a stain on this country’s history.”

“It was a political decision, and at this time of instability and gridlock where people don’t trust institutions, the Supreme Court, you would have liked to think, was one institution that could be trusted,” the Democratic governor added, implying Americans can no longer trust the Court to make decisions based on law. – READ MORE

