Comey Attacks Trump On ‘Colbert’: ‘I’m Like The Breakup He Can’t Get Over’ (VIDEO)

Former FBI Director James Comey, still enjoying his 15 minutes of fame after writing a tell-all book about his feud with President Trump, on Tuesday night called Trump’s presidency “a forest fire.”

Appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Comey also likened his relationship with Trump to a couple of estranged lovers.

“He’s tweeted at me probably 50 times,” Comey said. “I’ve been gone for a year, I’m like the breakup he can’t get over. He wakes up in the morning … I’m out there living my best life, he wakes up in the morning and tweets at me.”

As if on cue, Trump posted another tweet on Wednesday morning about Comey. “Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!” he wrote from his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. – READ MORE

