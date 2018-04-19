Business Politics
NRA rips Dick’s ‘strange business model’ of destroying unsold guns
The National Rifle Association (NRA) ripped Dick’s Sporting Goods’s “strange business model” after the chain announced it would destroy some unsold guns.
“@DICKS decision isn’t focusing on the actual problem, what it is doing is punishing law-abiding citizens,” the NRA tweeted on Tuesday. “What a waste, and what a strange business model. #DefendTheSecond #2A #NRA”
The pro-gun group was responding to news that the sporting goods chain will destroy any weapons or accessories left in stock after the company’s decision to stop selling certain rifles. – READ MORE
