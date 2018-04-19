Lawsuit: Google Instructed Managers that ‘Individual Achievement’ and ‘Objectivity’ Were Examples of ‘White Dominant Culture’

A Document Brought To Light By James Damore’s Class-action Lawsuit Against Google And Drafted By The Company’s Hr Department Instructing Managers At The Company On How To Be “inclusive” Cautioned Managers Against Rewarding Employees For Traits “valued By The U.s. White/male Dominant Culture”, Including Individual Achievement, And Meritocracy.

The document has been released as part of James Damore’s ongoing class-action lawsuit against Google, which alleges the company discriminates on the basis of race, gender, and political viewpoint. It was announced today that three new plaintiffs have joined the lawsuit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs up to five.

The handout cautions managers about “rewarding people when they exhibit values and practices that are part of the dominant, and either punishing or failing to reward people when they exhibit values that are outside the of the dominant cultural norm.”

The handout goes on to list examples of things that are "valued" by the dominant "white/male" culture of the U.S.

